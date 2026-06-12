FIR against Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' remarks during Bengal poll campaign

<p>Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> chief minister and TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> for allegedly making provocative remarks during the last assembly poll campaign, a senior officer said on Friday. </p><p>A person lodged a complaint at the Netaji Nagar Police Station, alleging that Banerjee's comments at a party programme at the Metro Channel in Kolkata's Esplanade area on March 9 were "capable of promoting enmity between communities", he said.</p>.'Real TMC not merging with Congress', says LoP Ritabrata Banerjee; Mamata's side on same page with dissidents.<p>The case was initially registered as a "zero FIR", and has been transferred to the Hare Street Police Station as the place where the TMC supremo had allegedly made the comments under its jurisdiction, the officer said.</p>.<p>"The complainant alleged that Banerjee's statements had the potential to disturb peace and adversely affect communal harmony and democratic norms," he said.</p>.<p>The complaint was received and processed as per procedure, another Kolkata Police officer said. </p><p>"We will take appropriate action after scrutiny of the allegations and relevant materials,” he said.</p>