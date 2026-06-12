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FIR against Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' remarks during Bengal poll campaign

The case was initially registered as a 'zero FIR', and has been transferred to the Hare Street Police Station.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeFIRPoll campaign

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