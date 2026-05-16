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FIR filed against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory' remarks during West Bengal polls

The social activist also alleged that some of Banerjee’s remarks were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek BanerjeeFIRIndian Poitics

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