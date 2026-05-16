FIR filed against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory' remarks during West Bengal polls

<p>An FIR has been registered against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during the recently concluded 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.</p><p>The FIR was filed on May 5, a day after the election results were declared, based on a complaint lodged by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district. The complaint alleged that the Trinamool Congress national general secretary made provocative comments regarding post-poll violence and the vote-counting process, according to a senior police officer, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>“Following due procedure after the filing of the complaint, an FIR was formally registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on May 15,” the officer said.</p>.TMC's Abhishek Banerjee questions credibility of West Bengal's electoral process, accuses EC of being 'partisan'. <p>The case has been registered under various provisions of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, the officer added.</p><p>According to the complaint, Banerjee delivered inflammatory speeches during several election-related programmes held between April 27 and May 3. The social activist also alleged that some of Banerjee’s remarks were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the <em>PTI</em> report added.</p><p>“The complainant alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony. The contents are being examined as part of the investigation,” the police officer said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>