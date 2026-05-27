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FIR lodged against ex-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for remarks 'hurting religious sentiments'

The lawyer has also alleged that the statements were provocative in nature and unconstitutional, a senior police officer said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeFIR

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