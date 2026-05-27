FIR lodged against ex-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for remarks 'hurting religious sentiments'

<p>Police informed on Wednesday that an FIR has been lodged against former West Bengal chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> for hurting religious sentiments based on a complaint by a lawyer.</p><p>The complaint, filed by advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station on May 20, claimed that the police had initially refused to register the case and that the FIR was accepted only after repeated follow-ups.</p><p>The complainant said that Banerjee "had stated that a particular community could 'finish off' others within five minutes if it wished. Such comments are not expected from a person holding a constitutional position".</p>.FIR filed against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory' remarks during West Bengal polls.<p>The complainant put forward that two remarks by Banerjee had deeply hurt the sentiments and beliefs of "millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world" — one during a religious event in 2025 and another at a Dharmatala protest ahead of the Assembly elections.</p><p>The lawyer also alleged that the statements were provocative in nature and unconstitutional, <em>PTI</em> reported, quoting a senior police officer.</p><p>A senior police officer of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate confirmed that an investigation had been initiated into the matter.</p><p>"We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered as per procedure. The matter is under investigation, and all aspects mentioned in the FIR are being examined," the officer said.</p><p>The FIR has been registered under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 353 (circulation of false statements), 354 (intimidation by inducing belief in divine displeasure, 356 (criminal defamation) and 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>