Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Fire at biscuit-making unit in Bengal's Kharagpur

The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in the unit but the exact reason could be ascertained, officials said.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 12:34 IST

Follow Us

A fire broke out at a biscuit-making factory in Kharagpur in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Monday morning, officials said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, first spotted around 9:15 am, they said.

The blaze has been contained but is still raging in pockets, and hence all the fire tenders are working, the officials said.

"We have succeeded in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby areas, including an adjacent petrol pump," a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the factory that is located on the outskirts of Kharagpur town.

All workers of the biscuit-manufacturing unit were safely evacuated, another official said.

The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in the unit but the exact reason could be ascertained, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 12:34 IST)
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT