Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Fire breaks at Kolkata restaurant, none injured

At least nine fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, and a disaster management team has also been deployed there.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 08:37 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 08:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a restaurant in Park Street area of central Kolkata on Tuesday, triggering panic among local people, an official said.

No casualties were reported so far in the incident, he said.

At least nine fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 10.50 am, the official said, adding that a disaster management team has also been deployed there.

The fire broke out at the restaurant adjacent to a multi-storied building on Park Street.

People from nearby residential buildings and offices came out on the street in fear.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, and they are still working, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 08:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalFire AccidentKolkataFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT