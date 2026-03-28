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Fire breaks out at TMC leader Abhishek's stage at end of poll rally

Banerjee and other leaders had come down from the podium in Labhpur and were on their way out of the venue when flames were seen emanating from one of the pillars of the stage, they said.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCFire

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