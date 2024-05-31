Five TMC workers injured after bombs hurled by ISF supporters

Kolkata: At least five Trinamool Congress workers were injured after bombs were hurled at them allegedly by ISF supporters at Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said on Friday.

Bhangore's Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddique, however, dismissed the allegations and said that the TMC workers hurled bombs at ISF supporters but their own party men were injured in the incident.