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Former Bengal minister Manas Bhunia quits TMC

Bhunia, a senior Congress leader who jumped ship to the TMC in 2016, was a seven-time MLA from the Sabang seat of Paschim Medinipur district.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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