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Former Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas arrested in 'tarpaulin misappropriation' case

The controversy erupted in the afternoon when several tarpaulins were allegedly being loaded onto a goods vehicle parked outside Biswas's house.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:05 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalTarpaulin

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