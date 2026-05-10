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Former Calcutta HC Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam disposed 1,777 SIR-related appeals before resigning from tribunal

In addition, he dismissed 60 appeals filed by the Election Commission of India challenging fresh voter inclusions in Birbhum district.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsWest Bengalcalcutta high courtspecial intensive revision

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