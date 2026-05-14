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Former CPI(M) MP Sudhangshu Seal dies at age of 81

CPI(M) MP Sudhangshu served as a five-time councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and also held the post of mayoral council member.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsWest BengalCPI (M)

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