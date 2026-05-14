Former CPI(M) MP Sudhangshu Seal dies at age of 81

<p>Kolkata: Former CPI(M) MP Sudhangshu Seal died at a private hospital in Kolkata early on Thursday after a prolonged age-related illness, party sources said. He was 81. "His body will be kept at the party office in central Kolkata for his colleagues, supporters and well-wishers to pay their last respects," a senior leader told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>A well-known organiser within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M) </a>ranks, Seal had a long and active political career spanning several decades. He served as a five-time councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and also held the post of mayoral council member.</p>.<p>He rose through the party organisation to become a prominent face in city politics, winning the Jorabagan Assembly seat in the 2001 West Bengal Assembly elections.</p>.West Bengal government mandates singing of Vande Mataram during morning assemblies in schools.<p>While serving as an MLA, he contested the 2004 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> polls from the Calcutta North West constituency and defeated heavyweight Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, marking one of the notable electoral wins of his career.</p>.<p>In the 2010 Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, Seal was the Left Front's mayoral candidate, but the alliance lost control of the civic body to the Trinamool Congress.</p>.<p>Senior Left leaders expressed grief over his demise.</p>.<p>CPI(M) state secretary, Md. Salim said, "He was a committed organiser and a disciplined party worker who served the people of Kolkata for decades. His contribution to the organisation will be remembered." Left Front chairman Biman Bose also conveyed his condolences.</p>.<p>With his passing, the CPI(M) lost one of its long-time city organisers who remained active through some of the most politically turbulent decades in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>. </p>