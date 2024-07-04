Former Railway minister Mukul Roy hospitalised with head injury

Kolkata: Former Railway minister Mukul Roy was rushed to a city-based hospital after he fell down in the bathroom of his house and lost consciousness, an official of the medical establishment said on Thursday.

Roy who injured his head after he fell down in the bathroom on Wednesday evening is somewhat stable but critical as the hospital authorities have constituted a team of doctors to monitor him round the clock, he said.

The senior Trinamool Congress leader, who has been suffering from neurological ailments, also vomited before he lost consciousness, the official said.