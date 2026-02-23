Menu
Former Railway Minister, TMC leader Mukul Roy passes away at 71

Roy breathed his last at 1:30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 03:19 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 03:19 IST
