<p>Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy passed away on Monday. He was 71.</p><p>Roy breathed his last at 1:30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days.</p><p>Roy was a founder member of TMC when the party was formed in 1998.</p><p>Later, following differences with the party, he joined the BJP in 2017.</p><p>Roy became an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> assembly polls on a BJP ticket, but returned to the TMC after the polls.</p><p>During his long political career, he served as the railway minister in 2011 in the UPA-2 government, when the TMC was part of the Centre.</p><p>He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>