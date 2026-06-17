Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Former West Bengal minister Udayan Guha arrested in Kolkata

The reason for his arrest, however, has not been disclosed by the police.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us