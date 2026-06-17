Former West Bengal minister Udayan Guha arrested in Kolkata

<p>Kolkata: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha was arrested on Wednesday in Kolkata, police said.</p>.<p>The reason for his arrest, however, has not been disclosed by the police.</p>.<p>"At this stage, we are not in a position to share information regarding the arrest. The matter is under investigation and necessary legal procedures are being followed," a senior police officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's questioning by CID underway in 'inflammatory' statement case.<p>Police sources said allegations against Guha were related to post-poll violence in 2021.</p>.<p>Guha, who was the TMC candidate from Dinhata in the 2026 assembly elections, has also been accused of extortion and cheating, they said.</p>.<p>"We had information that Guha was staying in a flat in Phoolbagan area of Kolkata. He was arrested from the flat," the officer said. </p>