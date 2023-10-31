Four Durga idols to be on permanent display in Kolkata's Alipore Jail Museum

Expressing happiness over the decision to keep the idol in the museum for permanent display, Sutar told PTI, "This idol has three dimensions having aesthetic, permanent and sculptural values. It can definitely be kept in such a museum."

"The primary objective of a Puja idol is bisorjon (immersion) as that is our tradition but I am all for keeping some idols for preservation if there is proper infrastructure. In our tropical humid climate, chances of idols getting discoloured and decayed by dust are high, more if these are kept in open space," he said, adding that "I usually love the concept of Bisorjon but for idols like the one made for Arjunpur Amra Sabai we can make an exception for the main image."

The 13ft-high earthen deity of Chaltabagan sports a brass look, the FD block puja retains the influence of Dokra art. The earthen idol of Chetla Agrani sports a sandstone effect.