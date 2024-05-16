Four killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee announces ex-gratia

Kanthi (West Bengal): Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Thursday, police said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and said that the state government would provide compensation to next of the kin of the deceased.

The accident took place on NH 116 in Marishda area around 7.15 am when the Kolkata-bound bus coming from Digha met with a head-on collision with the car coming from the opposite direction, a police officer said.

The four occupants of the car were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared 'brought dead' by doctors, he said.