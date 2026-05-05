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Four supporters of BJP & TMC killed in Howrah, Birbhum amid post-poll violence in West Bengal

Samik Bhattacharya, the state BJP president, urged the state administration to act firmly against perpetrators of post-poll violence irrespective of political affiliation.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:48 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCBirbhumHowrahpoll violence

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