<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Friday conducted fresh searches at multiple premises in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>as part of its money laundering probe linked to former Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas and an alleged criminal Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, who were arrested earlier, officials said.</p>.<p>A total of nine premises, including those in Kasba, Chakraberia and Royd Street areas in Kolkata and the ancestral residence of Biswas in Murshidabad's Kandi, are being raided, they said.</p>.<p>The premises include those of Mohammad Ali alias Max Raju, Saurav Adhikari, nephew of Biswas, and a "close associate" of Biswas named Ruhil Amin Ali, who is a Kolkata Police Sub Inspector.</p>.<p>Based on information gathered during the interrogation of Sona Pappu and Biswas, both of whom are currently in ED custody, the fresh raids were launched, an official said.</p>.<p>“Several premises linked to persons who have allegedly facilitated illegal land transactions and financial dealings are being searched. Documents, digital devices and financial records are under examination,” he said.</p>.<p>In south Kolkata’s Chakraberia area, ED sleuths searched the residence of a businessman believed to be close to Poddar, the official said, adding that investigators are probing his alleged role in forcible land acquisition and illegal monetary transactions.</p>.Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas arrested by ED in fraud, extortion case.<p>An ED team also searched a hotel in Royd Street area after questioning its manager. The owner of the establishment has also been asked to appear before investigators, another official said.</p>.<p>In Kasba, ED sleuths raided the residence of Kolkata Police SI Ruhil Amin Ali, a former office-bearer of a police welfare committee.</p>.<p>Ali was allegedly associated with business ventures linked to Biswas’ wife, the ED official said.</p>.<p>Investigators are examining whether the police officer had any role in the alleged land-related irregularities, he added.</p>.<p>The search was underway at Biswas’ ancestral house located in Ward No. 8 of Kandi Municipality in Murshidabad district. The house is reportedly occupied by his sister Gauri Sinha Biswas, who is also the vice-chairperson of the civic body.</p>.<p>The house had remained locked for nearly a week, the ED officials said.</p>.<p>After waiting for around two hours on Friday morning, ED sleuths broke open the lock and entered the premises to carry out the search operation.</p>.<p>Poddar was arrested by the ED on May 18 after questioning. Biswas was held last week, and a businessman named Joy S Kamdar was arrested in this case in April.</p>.<p>The ED had earlier said Poddar was a "history sheeter" and that he, along with his associates, was wanted in cases related to land grabbing in West Bengal.</p>.<p>His name had first surfaced prominently in 2015 in connection with a violent clash at the Ballygunge rail yard. Investigators said multiple criminal charges had subsequently surfaced against Poddar, including a murder case in 2017 and an alleged attack on rival Munna Pandey outside the Presidency Jail in 2021.</p>