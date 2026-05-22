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Fresh ED raids in 'land grabbing' case against Sona Pappu, ex-Kolkata Police DCP

A total of nine premises, including those in Kasba, Chakraberia and Royd Street areas in Kolkata and the ancestral residence of Biswas in Murshidabad's Kandi, are being raided, officials said.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateED

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