Fresh ragging charge against seniors by JU student

JU officiating Vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told PTI, "I have heard it (about the mail by the student). Let the convenor of the anti-ragging committee examine the matter."

Expressing concern over the complaint, the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy called for speedy investigation by the university authorities and 'prompt, effective steps to eliminate the menace of ragging'.