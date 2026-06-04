From 215 MLAs to 20 just in a month: How Mamata's political empire collapsed

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress faces existential crisis after losing 195 MLAs in a month amid rebellions and electoral defeat.
Key points
• Electoral collapse
TMC's Assembly strength plummeted from 215 MLAs in 2021 to just 20 after the 2024 election defeat, marking a dramatic reversal of fortune.
• Personal setback
Mamata Banerjee lost her Bhabanipur seat to Suvendu Adhikari, a long-time rival, in a constituency once considered her political stronghold.
• Rebellion within ranks
58 TMC MLAs defected to support expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition, signalling a severe erosion of Mamata's control.
• Party's existential threat
Analysts argue the TMC lacks a long-term ideological vision beyond defeating the Left Front, leaving MLAs with little to unite behind except personal interests.
Key statistics
195
TMC's Assembly seats lost in one month
215
TMC's original Assembly strength in 2021
58
Number of MLAs supporting rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee
34
Left Front's years in power before TMC's rise
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Published 04 June 2026, 05:03 IST