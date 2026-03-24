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From bowling to ballots: TMC's Shib Shankar Paul debuts on political pitch

Fielded by the TMC in a seat the party lost to BJP’s Malati Rava Roy in 2021 by over 31,000 votes, Paul faces a challenging electoral landscape.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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