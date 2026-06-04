From calling rebels as snakes to pledging loyalty in Mamata's darkest hour, MP Babul Supriyo pens emotional posts

<p>Kolkata: A day after lashing out at TMC rebels as "snakes" and defending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> against what he termed a betrayal by disgruntled leaders, Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo on Thursday doubled down on his support for the embattled party chief, declaring that he would stand by her "in bad times, if not in good times".</p>.<p>In two lengthy Facebook posts over the past two days, the singer-turned-politician mounted a spirited defence of Banerjee, attacked rebel leaders, reflected on his own turbulent political journey and sought to dispel speculation over where he stood amid the rapidly changing political landscape in West Bengal.</p>.<p>The latest post left little room for doubt.</p>.Rebel turns rescuer? 'Her situation pains me': Humayun Kabir offers Mamata Banerjee route back to Assembly.<p>Declaring that he would stand by Banerjee despite her current predicament, Supriyo lashed out at leaders who, according to him, had once competed for proximity to the TMC chief but were now deserting her after the party's fall from power.</p>.<p>"Whatever the situation may be, I am with Didi," he wrote, referring to Banerjee.</p>.<p>The MP alleged that several leaders who now criticise Banerjee were once willing to do anything to secure positions and favours when the TMC was at the height of its power.</p>.<p>"The same people are now betraying her," he said, accusing them of abandoning the leader who had helped build their political careers.</p>.<p>The remarks came a day after Supriyo had posted another strongly-worded message commenting on the rebellion that has rocked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a>.</p>.<p>Arguing that elected representatives who revolt against the party on whose symbol they were elected should resign and seek a fresh mandate, he launched a blistering attack on several rebel legislators.</p>.<p>Without naming anyone, Supriyo referred to one rebel leader as "a snake disguised as a human being", a remark widely interpreted in political circles as targeting one of the architects of the split.</p>.<p>He also alleged that many of those now opposing Banerjee had flourished politically despite being associated with corruption and misuse of public funds.</p>.TMC rebel MLAs say want Mamata Banerjee as leader but won't accept Abhishek's authority.<p>"Didi certainly made a serious mistake by not acting more firmly against some of these people," he wrote.</p>.<p>The two posts together offered not merely a political intervention but also a deeply personal account of Supriyo's own political evolution.</p>.<p>The former Union minister recalled leaving a secure corporate career at the age of 22 to pursue music, choosing uncertainty over stability.</p>.<p>He also revisited the circumstances surrounding his dramatic exit from the BJP and entry into the TMC in 2021.</p>.<p>According to Supriyo, he had virtually decided to quit politics altogether after becoming disillusioned with developments within the BJP and was preparing to return to Mumbai and focus on music when veteran TMC leader Derek O'Brien visited him in Delhi.</p>.<p>O'Brien, he said, conveyed a message from Banerjee that she did not want him to become a "retired hurt" and believed he could continue serving the people of Bengal through politics.</p>.<p>The MP also recounted how Banerjee had appreciated his efforts as an MP in facilitating developmental projects by working across political lines, including matters relating to the East-West Metro project.</p>.<p>Seeking to underline his independence, Supriyo asserted that he had never engaged in wrongdoing and therefore had no reason to fear agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, CBI or Income Tax Department.</p>.<p>However, even as he defended Banerjee, the MP struck a conciliatory note towards political opponents, saying he continued to enjoy cordial personal relations with most senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leaders and recalling how Dilip Ghosh had warmly greeted his elderly father during an IPL match at Eden Gardens.</p>.<p>As speculation over his political future intensified in recent days, Supriyo concluded his latest post by announcing that he was uninstalling Facebook from his phone and disabling comments, saying his team would use the platform only to share his music.</p>.<p>For Supriyo, whose political journey has taken him from BJP MP and Union minister to TMC leader, minister in the TMC government and Rajya Sabha member, the message was clear: while many are reassessing their loyalties in the new political order, he intends to remain with Banerjee through what is arguably the most difficult phase of her political career. </p>