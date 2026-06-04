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From calling rebels as snakes to pledging loyalty in Mamata's darkest hour, MP Babul Supriyo pens emotional posts

Supriyo lashed out at leaders who, according to him, had once competed for proximity to the TMC chief but were now deserting her after the party's fall from power.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeBabul Supriyo

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