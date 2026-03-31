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From tennis court to politics: Leander Paes joins BJP

Referring to his personal and regional connections, Paes said, 'My mother has Bengali heritage… Bengal can do better.'
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsKiren RijijuLeander Paes

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