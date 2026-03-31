<p>New Delhi: Former tennis champion <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leander-paes">Leander Paes</a> on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of union minister Kiren Rijiju, marking his formal entry into active politics ahead of a key electoral in West Bengal.</p><p>Describing the move as a “big opportunity to serve the youth”, Paes expressed gratitude to the party’s top leadership. “I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a>, for giving me an opportunity to serve the nation. This party membership slip is not just a slip but a responsibility,” he said. </p><p>Referring to his personal and regional connections, Paes said, “My mother has Bengali heritage… <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">Bengal</a> can do better,” indicating a possible focus on the poll-going state.</p><p>Welcoming the tennis icon into the party, Rijiju spoke about Paes’ sporting achievements. “Leander Paes is the first Asian to have won a medal in lawn tennis at the Olympics; when a player of his stature decides to join politics, there’s always a reason behind it … It is a matter of great pride that such an iconic personality has decided to join the BJP,” Rijiju said.</p>.From Leander Paes to Navjot Singh Sidhu: Sportspersons' brush with politics in India.<p>Paes, one of India’s most decorated tennis players with over 18 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles as well as an Olympic bronze (Atlanta 1996), has represented the country for over three decades and remains one of the most recognisable faces in Indian sport.</p><p>Rijiju also credited the Modi-led government’s emphasis on sports for inspiring such decisions. “The efforts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken has encouraged Leander Paes to take membership of our party,” he said.</p><p>While Paes has largely stayed away from electoral politics during his playing career, he joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021, ahead of the Goa assembly polls. His shift to the BJP ahead of the Bengal assembly elections entry suggests a willingness to take on a more active public role.</p>