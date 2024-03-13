Future of country more important than that of few thousand people: Calcutta High Court on school jobs scam

Senior counsel Jayanta Mitra, representing a section of those who were alleged to have got jobs through irregular means, submitted before the court that the West Bengal School Service Commission's report in connection with the appointments was not acceptable, and so, on the basis of that, the service of people who were appointed about five years back cannot be taken away.

The bench, also comprising Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, said that more than 20 lakh aspirants had appeared for the recruitment examinations with the hope that the appointment process would be transparent.

The court said that it would take an appropriate decision after the completion of pleadings by all parties.

The division bench, formed by the Chief Justice of the high court on a direction of the Supreme Court, was hearing petitions and appeals relating to the selection of candidates for appointment by the SSC in the categories of teachers of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12, and group C and D staffers for the year 2016.