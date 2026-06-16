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'Gaddar' defected MPs led by Modi, TMC is led by Mamata Banerjee: Saugata Roy

The remarks came amid an escalating crisis in the TMC after around 20 party MPs announced that they would merge with the NCPI and support the NDA.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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