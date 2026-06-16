'Gaddar' defected MPs led by Modi, TMC is led by Mamata Banerjee: Saugata Roy

<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/lok-sabha-speaker-om-birla-to-seek-views-of-both-tmc-factions-before-decision-mail-sent-to-mamata-group-report-4040751">crisis within the TMC</a> deepened with the rebel faction claiming support of two-thirds of the MPs in the Lok Sabha, party leader Saugata Roy called the defected MPs a team of "traitors". He further said that the rebel faction was working for the NDA.</p><p>"There are two teams -- the TMC team and the gaddar (traitor) team," Roy said.</p>.Curious case of NCPI: As TMC rebels navigate anti-defection law, the house of Kundus is their political transit home.<p>"TMC team is led by Mamata Banerjee. Gaddar team is led by Narendra Modi," Roy said.</p><p>"The symbol of TMC team is the much loved twin flowers (jora phool). Symbol of gaddar team is the nib of a pen," he added. The rebel faction had earlier announced plans to merge with the little-known outfit NCPI, and called themselves the real TMC. </p><p>Roy further said that the TMC won nearly 41 per cent of the votes in the recently held West Bengal elections despite the BJP "stealing, looting and capturing all agencies in the recent elections."</p><p>The remarks came amid an escalating crisis in the TMC after around 20 party MPs announced that they would merge with the NCPI and support the NDA.</p><p>The defected MPs have met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement in the House and have also indicated that they would stake claim to be recognised as the "real TMC".</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>