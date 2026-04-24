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‘Gherao’ of judicial officers: SC permits NIA to file chargesheet in West Bengal court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the case on a complaint of the Election Commission at the instruction of the top court.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElection CommissionNational Investigation Agency (NIA)gherao minister

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