Goods train wagon derails in Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, none hurt

Kolkata: A wagon of a goods train derailed near Rangapani station in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri Rail Division on Wednesday, a senior official said.

There was no report of any injury or fatality, the North-East Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

The empty petroleum wagon, which was part of the goods train, was headed for Rangapani siding when it jumped the tracks at 11:45 am, NFR CPRO Sabyasachi De told PTI.