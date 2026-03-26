<p>Kolkata: Snubbed from the ruling Trinamool Congress candidate list for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, former India cricketer and state minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-tiwari"> Manoj Tiwary</a> said he has received an offer from the BJP but is yet to take a call on his political future, saying "time will tell".</p>.<p>Tiwary, the sitting MLA from Shibpur and minister of state for sports, was denied renomination as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC </a>opted for Dr Rana Chatterjee as its candidate from the constituency.</p>.<p>Confirming that he has been approached by the BJP, the 40-year-old former batter said he was in no hurry to decide his next move.</p>.<p>"I'm not in that mindset right now to decide whether I will continue in politics or not," Tiwary said on the sidelines of the Abhishek Dalmiya-organised NCC Baby League final at the Sambaran Banerjee Academy on Wednesday.</p>.From bowling to ballots: TMC's Shib Shankar Paul debuts on political pitch.<p>"I will think about it, speak to my wife and then decide what to do. People like me (hardworking, capable individuals) always have offers. Only time will tell," he added.</p>.<p>His possible move could be an interesting proposition, especially with his former Bengal teammate Ashok Dinda already a part of the BJP.</p>.<p>Dinda, now a BJP MLA, has been fielded from Moyna in the upcoming polls.</p>.<p>Incidentally, while dropping Tiwary, the TMC has handed over a ticket to former Bengal pacer Shib Shankar Paul from the Tufanganj constituency.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media for the first time after the TMC snub, Tiwary did not hide his disappointment at being dropped.</p>.<p>"How can I say that I was not hurt?" he said.</p>.8L names deleted in first supplementary list in West Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee.<p>He further recalled how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him more than a dozen times and personally convinced him to join the TMC ahead of the previous assembly elections.</p>.<p>"I still remember I was practising at the JU ground when I saw 13-14 missed calls from the honourable chief minister. I called back Didi, and she wanted me to join. I joined only because of Didi, especially after the way she had been insulted by heavyweight leaders at that time," Tiwary said.</p>.<p>Having transitioned from cricket to politics, Tiwary said his intention was always to serve people.</p>.<p>"I came through the grind while playing cricket, and I joined politics to serve the people. I never thought beyond cricket. But I still feel it was the correct decision," he added.</p>.<p>Defending his tenure as an MLA, he added, "With all honesty, I have worked. You can speak to the people of Shibpur... They will tell you whether I worked or not." On whether he would campaign for the TMC candidate in Shibpur, Tiwary remained non-committal. "Time will tell." He also said the party has not reached out to him since the announcement.</p>.<p>Asked again about his emotional state, Tiwary said, "I'm a human being after all; I have feelings. Even after doing so much good work... but it was God's will, I cannot do anything." Drawing from his cricketing career, he said it's always team-first for him, be it on the cricketing field or on the political pitch.</p>.<p>"I have represented at various levels -- U-19, India A, East Zone. As a team man, we always play for the team. Here also it's the same. If the team's captain feels I am needed, that's fine; if they don't want me, that's also fine," he said.</p>.<p>A right-handed batsman, he played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India, scoring a century in his international career spanning 2008-15.</p>.<p>He was a prominent domestic player for Bengal, having led the team to the Ranji final in 2022-23.</p>.<p>He also played 98 matches in the IPL for four franchises and was a member of the 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders triumphant squad.</p>