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'Got offers from BJP': Snubbed TMC leader Manoj Tiwary

"I will think about it, speak to my wife and then decide what to do. People like me (hardworking, capable individuals) always have offers. Only time will tell," he added.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 05:09 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 05:09 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMC

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