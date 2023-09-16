Governor vs West Bengal government: A long-standing history of political turbulence

According to former Supreme Court judge Ashok Kumar Ganguly, although the role of the Governor is mentioned in the Constitution of India, the problem arises 'when the Governor exceeds his brief. 'If you go by the Constitution, then there is no scope of any problem between the Governor and the state government, as the Governor has to function as per the advice of the council of ministers. But whenever the Governor tries to run a parallel government and exceeds his brief, the problem arises,' Ganguly told PTI.