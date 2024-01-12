GRSE launches electric ferry for Bengal govt

Dheu, a new-generation electric ferry for the West Bengal government, was launched on Thursday by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd.

The ferry, a press note states, has the potential to replace diesel-engine run ferries with platforms that use battery and solar power. The 24-metre long vessel will have a 246 Kilowatt per hour (kWh) “liquid-cooled energy storage solution”.

Dheu will accommodate 150 passengers in an air-conditioned environment, and will be free from noise, and engine vibration. The ferry can speed up to 10 knots and is to have twin-screw propellers and a Catamaran Aluminum hull. The solar panels will further strengthen the power supply.

The vessel will have harbour and afloat trials, before being delivered to the state government.