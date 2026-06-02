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Handful of TMC leaders turned up at Mamata Banerjee's dharna in Kolkata: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Banerjee held a day-long dharna in central Kolkata to protest against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders following the BJP's victory in the assembly elections.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeSuvendu Adhikari

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