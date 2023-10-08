'Harassed as I didn't bow before BJP': Bengal minister Firhad Hakim after CBI raid

A visibly frustrated Hakim, while addressing a press conference outside his residence, said, "What have I done to warrant such treatment? Am I a criminal? Can they provide any concrete evidence of wrongdoing on my part? According to the municipal act, does the municipal affairs minister have any role in appointments? The BJP has no justification for subjecting me to this unwarranted scrutiny."

Hakim accused the BJP of resorting to the "use of central agencies to target him and other TMC leaders because they have not succumbed under the BJP's pressure".