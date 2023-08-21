Haven’t abandoned you, Mamata tells Bengal’s imams, after offering nominal hike in honorarium

For the imams, and muezzins, Banerjee said that they can avail loans up to Rs 5 lakh under state government’s existing credit scheme, Bhabishyat Credit Card. Under the scheme, the government is the guarantor. The clergy, primarily from low income groups, could utilise the fund for setting up tailoring, animal husbandry, poultry farms, or for putting up bicycle workshops, she said.

While the attendees mostly comprised clergymen, Banerjee’s address was directed at the minority community voters who have stayed loyal to Banerjee and her party for years now.

Reiterating her intent of unseating the BJP at the Centre, the chief minister stated that like a sister, a daughter, a mother, she would support the community, and asked the people to never nurture a wrong notion that she has left them, thinking that she visits temples and not mosques. Her visits cover other holy places, as well, she added.

Targeting her strongest political opponents in the state, Banerjee said that there’s an attempt in place for splitting the minority-votes.

Banerjee reminded the community representatives that whenever there’s an issue, it’s her party that speaks up first, be it on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

She reminded the imams and muezzins, that at the national level, she’s with I.N.D.I.A, “absolutely”, and that the BJP government is there only for six more months. At the state level, Banerjee said is the target, as the intent is to split the votes in Bengal.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, blamed the chief minister for being factually incorrect. There has been no notification concerning NRC, he said. He differentiated Muslims supporting his party as “nationalists”.

An imam, who heads a regional association, said that Bengal’s imams and muezzins were not happy with the chief minister’s announcement and that the stadium where she was vacated immediately after. “We expected the hike to be at least Rs 2,500 for imams, and Rs 1,000 for muezzins. We are once again requesting that this be reconsidered,” he said.