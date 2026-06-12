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'He has right to say harsh words to me': Abhishek Banerjee strikes conciliatory note on Kalyan as TMC battles widening fault lines

"There is no reason to create unnecessary controversy over it," said Abhishek.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek Banerjeekalyan banerjee

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