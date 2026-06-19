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Heavy rains trigger landslides in Bengal, bridge collapses in Darjeeling; Kolkata waterlogged

An orange alert was issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatabridge collapseDarjeelingHeavy Rains

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