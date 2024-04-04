'Highly shameful' even if only 1% of Sandeshkhali allegations true: Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Observing that it would be "highly shameful" if even one per cent of the allegations of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali were found to be true, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that West Bengal's image as the safest state for women will fall.

Petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal submitted a voluminous compilation before the court which she said contained around 100 affidavits of alleged victims of sexual assault, apart from those of land grabbing and violence.

"If at least one per cent (of the allegations) is true, it is highly shameful," a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said.