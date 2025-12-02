Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Hindus in Bengal must unite, can't be split by language or caste, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Those meant to uphold Raj Dharma are not helping because of vote-bank and appeasement politics, the BJP leader said.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 17:09 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us