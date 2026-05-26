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Bengal govt begins crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis with holding centres, triggering fresh 'reverse exodus'

This comes amid CM Suvendu Adhikari's recent renewed push to send back illegal immigrants using what the government called a 'detect, delete and deport' policy against infiltrators.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsWest BengalBangladeshBSFBorderSuvendu AdhikariIllegal Bangladeshi migrants

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