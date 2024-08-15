Hospital vandalism: BJP demands Mamata's resignation over Kolkata doctor murder

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits.” In a social media post, Banerjee said he urged Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to ensure that every individual responsible for the violence is arrested “within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations." He also said that the demands of the doctors, who have been protesting the woman’s murder for the past few days, are “fair and justified”.