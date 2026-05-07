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Hours after killing of Suvendu's aide, cops say 5 BJP workers injured in bomb attack

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night, hours after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari

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