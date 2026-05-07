<p>Kolkata: Five BJP supporters have been injured allegedly in a bomb blast in Panihati in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal's</a> North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred late on Wednesday night, hours after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a>, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants, which led to the BJP accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence.</p>.<p>The bomb blast occurred near St Xavier's Institution in Panihati. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at a group of BJP workers, injuring at least five people, police said, adding the injured were admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.</p>.<p>According to local sources, BJP workers were interacting with residents on Dutta Road in Panihati's Ward number 2 when a group of motorcycle-borne persons allegedly targeted them with bombs before fleeing.</p>.Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide fuels fears of spiralling post-poll violence in West Bengal.<p>The BJP alleged that the attackers were backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, an allegation denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.</p>.<p>A senior police official said, "We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused." A heavy police deployment has been made in the area.</p>.<p>"We are maintaining strict vigil and appealing to people not to spread rumours. Necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace," the officer added.</p>.<p>Incidentally, the area where the blast occurred is located near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim.</p>