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Humayun Kabir terms arrest of AIMIM leader in judicial officers' gerao 'politically motivated'

Kabir, who was suspended from the Trinamool Congress in December last year, claimed the "facts of the incident are being misrepresented and twisted".
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsAIMIM

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