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Hundreds of voter ID, Aadhaar cards allegedly found at TMC's abandoned Kolkata office

Nearly 300 identity documents were found inside an almirah at the party office located in Tangra, police said.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndiaTMCKolkata

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