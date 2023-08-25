I am a responsible governor, happy being acknowledged, says West Bengal guv

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, reacting to state education minister’s recent statement that held the governor (his actions) responsible for the Jadavpur University student-death incident, has said that he is happy if his role is being acknowledged, as he is a responsible governor.
“I am very glad… if somebody acknowledges… I am a responsible governor,” Bose reacted on Wednesday, when asked about the education minister Bratya Basu’s statement made in the state assembly on Tuesday.
Speaking in response to questions raised by BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari in assembly on Tuesday, about the student’s death allegedly linked to ragging, Basu had pointed out that the governor, without consulting the state government, has appointed vice chancellors to universities. At Jadavpur University, he said, the governor appointed and then removed the vice chancellor. The minister considered the governor responsible, hence, for what transpired at the university.
Governor’s Award
Meanwhile, at a ceremony on Wednesday, in Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, Bose awarded the Governor’s Karmayogi Excellence Award to CM Ravindran, retired IPS, and former DGP Sikkim. Ravindran, an IPS officer of the 1977 batch of Sikkim cadre, served the state in various positions, and was also stationed on deputations. He was also a first secretary, at Embassy of India in Kathmandu, a central intelligence officer and a deputy director at Intelligence Bureau. Among his special assignments, he was a member of the Indian defence team deputed to Maldives for assisting the government there, after an attack by Sri Lankan mercenaries in November, 1988. Ravindran has been the longest-serving DGP of Sikkim, for five and a half years.