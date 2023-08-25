I am a responsible governor, happy being acknowledged, says West Bengal guv

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, reacting to state education minister’s recent statement that held the governor (his actions) responsible for the Jadavpur University student-death incident, has said that he is happy if his role is being acknowledged, as he is a responsible governor.

“I am very glad… if somebody acknowledges… I am a responsible governor,” Bose reacted on Wednesday, when asked about the education minister Bratya Basu’s statement made in the state assembly on Tuesday.