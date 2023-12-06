'I am jealous': When Salman Khan was awestruck by Mamata Banerjee's modest house

'One day Anil Kapoor called me to his house. First, the ground floor, I thought this was his home. Then he said let's go to the first floor, I thought that was where he lived. Then, second, third, fourth... he has a five-storied house, and I think it is even bigger now. I asked him, did you ask me to come here to make me feel jealous? He said no I need help with a film called 'No Entry'. I took the film, and he helped me with that character. Today, I am here. People have loved the film and the character. Thank you Kapoor sir,' Khan said.