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'I lost my daughter, Mamata lost her chair': R G Kar victim's mother after meeting CM Suvendu Adhikari

The Panihati legislator said she met CM Adhikari at the 14th floor of the state secretariat and contrasted her own loss with Banerjee's political defeat.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeSuvendu Adhikari

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