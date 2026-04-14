<p>New Delhi: A special court in Delhi has sent I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel to ten days of ED custody following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>In a major action weeks ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>assembly polls, the federal probe agency late Monday evening arrested Chandel in the case linked to an alleged coal scam in the poll-bound state.</p>.<p>Officials said Chandel, a law graduate from NLIU Bhopal, was taken into custody after questioning and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court late Monday night. The court sent him to 10 days ED custody, they said.</p>.<p>Chandel's premises in Delhi, apart from that of another I-PAC co-founder and director, Rishi Raj Singh, in Bengaluru and that of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communications in-charge Vijay Nair in Mumbai, were raided by the ED on April 2 as part of this investigation.</p>.<p>I-PAC has been providing political consultancy to the TMC and the West Bengal government since 2021. There was no immediate comment from the organisation.</p>.<p>Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> (TMC), reacted to the development on Monday night saying the arrest of Chandel raises serious concerns about the fairness of the electoral process.</p>.ED arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in West Bengal coal 'scam' case.<p>"The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming - it shakes the very idea of a level playing field," Banerjee said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The federal probe agency conducted raids in connection with the case on January 8 at the I-PAC office and the Kolkata residence of its founder and one of the directors, Pratik Jain, leading to a controversy after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the location along with state government officials and took away documents.</p>.<p>The ED said its searches against I-PAC and Jain in Kolkata were "obstructed" by Banerjee, claiming relevant documents and gadgets were forcibly taken away by her and the state administration.</p>.<p>The chief minister and the TMC had countered these allegations, saying said the ED was attempting to take its election strategy-related documents from I-PAC premises just before the assembly polls in the state.</p>.<p>West Bengal will have a two-phase poll on April 23 and April 29.</p>.<p>The ED sought a CBI probe into this "gross abuse of power" by the CM from the Supreme Court, which is currently hearing the case.</p>.<p>The PMLA case stems from a November 2020 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that has alleged a multi-crore-rupee coal-pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas, in and around Asansol.</p>.<p>The ED had said in a statement that a "hawala" operator linked to this alleged coal-smuggling ring had facilitated transactions of tens of crores of rupees to Indian PAC Consulting Private Limited, the registered company of I-PAC. </p>