Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel sent to 10 days in ED custody

Officials said Chandel, a law graduate from NLIU Bhopal, was taken into custody after questioning and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court late Monday night.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 02:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 02:57 IST
India NewsWest BengalED

Follow us on :

Follow Us