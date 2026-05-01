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I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail after West Bengal Assembly polls conclude

On Thursday a Delhi court granted bail to Chandel, just after states elections concluded, while Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted that the ED has not opposed the bail plea.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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