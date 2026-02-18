Menu
I-PAC raids: SC adjourns to Mar 18 ED's plea against 'interference' by Mamata Banerjee

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and KV Viswanathan deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that a rejoinder will be filed during the day.
Published 18 February 2026, 07:01 IST
