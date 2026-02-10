Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

I-PAC raids: Supreme Court adjourns ED's plea against 'interference' by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to February 18

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sandeep Mehta deferred the matter after it was informed that senior advocate Kapil Sibal was unwell.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 06:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtEDMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us