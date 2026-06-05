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'I quit post because was unable to work properly': TMC's Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata mayor

Hakim, also an MLA, had been serving as the mayor of KMC since November 2018 and was the first Muslim mayor of the city since Independence.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCKolkataIndia PoliticsMayorresignationFirhad Hakim

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